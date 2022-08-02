Parents, It’s Shopping Time! Cheyenne School Supplies Lists

When August rolls around, kids and parents have one thing on their minds: school. I remember counting down the days to school starting as a student - mostly with dread (because who wants homework?) though I did look forward to seeing all my friends again. As for parents, many of us are ready for school to start (it's okay, we won't tell the kids.)

If you haven't started shopping for school supplies yet, don't stress. You've got a few weeks before school starts. Of course, for the best selection of epic backpacks and just the right color of notebook for your student, you'll want to start shopping ASAP. Laramie County School District #1 schools have their supply list out - check it out:

Elementary School Supplies List

Click here for the K-6 School Supply List for ALL Cheyenne LCSD #1 schools.

What Do Junior High and High School Students Need?

Most Junior High and High School students will receive their school supplies list from instructors on the first day of classes. But, there are some general supplies Junior High, and High School students should plan on needing. Note that these are just suggestions - some teachers may have specific requirements for school supplies.

#2 Pencils - most tests require students use normal, non-mechanical #2 pencils.

Black pens.

3 Ring Binders - usually one for every class.

Binder Dividers.

Accordion Folder - organizes homework and loose papers.

College Ruled Paper - for the binders.

College Ruled Notebooks - at least one for the first day to take notes (and write down any important school supplies lists.)

Sticky Notes.

Pocket Folders.

Ruler - for geometry, art classes, etc.

Highlighters - for notes.

Scientific Calculator or Graphing Calculator (depending on the math class.)

Gym shoes and clothes.

Backpack.

Lunch box.

Lock for the locker.

School starts in LCSD #1 on August 24; that's 22 days from today, in case you're counting. Happy shopping!