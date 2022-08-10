The school year is upon us! In just two weeks, kids will be walking through the doors of their schools, ready for another year of learning. But before Day 1, they need to pack their bags and gather school supplies. The Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne wants to help with that.

This weekend, the Boys and Girls Club is teaming up with Youth Alternatives, Ask, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Laramie County School District & United Way for a mega Back to School Bash event for the Cheyenne community. Any student in need of school supplies is welcome to attend!

2022 Back to School Bash

So what's happening at this big back-to-school shindig? Honestly, everything a student could need to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year will be there!

Not only will there be 100% free backpacks, but every bag contains school supplies, hygiene essentials, and more to set up your student for a successful school year. In addition, your student will also get a chance to get their school physical for sports, a haircut, and teeth cleanings at the event. How awesome is that?

Of course, it wouldn't be a bash without some fun mixed in, would it? The event will also feature food, drinks, and more fun.

Here are the important details about the event:

When: August 13, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 13, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: The Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne (515 W Jefferson Rd, Cheyenne, WY)

The Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne (515 W Jefferson Rd, Cheyenne, WY) Cost: FREE - supplies given on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out.

FREE - supplies given on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out. Additional Information: Click here.

Also, if you haven't heard, Townsquare Media Cheyenne is partnering up with our community to provide donated school supplies to our Laramie County educators. You can find out more about the 2022 Teacher Locker fundraiser by clicking here.