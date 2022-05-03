Cheyenne Sees Driest April in 142 Years

Cheyenne recorded its third driest April on record and the driest April since 1880, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

Only .20 inches of precipitation and 1.6 inches of snow fell in the capital city last month, both well below normal.

"With the lack of snowfall last month, Cheyenne is now running slightly below normal for the seasonal totals," the NWS said.

Get our free mobile app

April was also an extremely windy month in Cheyenne.

Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph were recorded on 19 days, and gusts of greater than 60 mph were recorded on seven days, with the strongest gust, 72 mph, being recorded on April 23.

"Only a single day had wind gusts not reach 30 mph," the NWS said.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

12PM 5/2 – April 2022 will be remembered as a very dry and very windy month across our area. Temperatures were generally slightly below normal, but precipitation and snowfall were both well below normal. Cheyenne recorded its 3rd driest April on record, and the driest April since 1880. With the lack of snowfall last month, Cheyenne is now running slightly below normal for the seasonal totals. It was also an extremely windy month, with 7 days recording a wind gust of greater than 60 MPH. 19 total days had wind gusts greater than 40 MPH, and only a single day had wind gusts not reach 30 MPH.

READ MORE:

READ MORE: FLASHBACK - Laramie, WY Tornado June 6, 2018