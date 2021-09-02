Cheyenne Summer Watering Restrictions End For This Year

Cheyenne residents can go back to watering their lawns during the day today.

That's because the city's summer watering schedule, which restricts watering between the hours of 10 am and 5 p.m., came to an end on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

But even with the end of those restrictions, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities [BOPU] is reminding people about the other water conservation rules that remain in effect. People can still be fined for wasting water.

Such things as allowing water to pool or flow across the ground, watering during rainstorms, and failure to repair leaks within 10 days of notification are all offenses that can result in fines.

People are allowed to wash vehicles at any time as long as they use an automatic shut-off valve on hoses.

Washing hard surfaces like sidewalks, parking lots, or driveways for health or construction reasons is allowed.