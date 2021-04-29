Cheyenne Summer Watering Schedule Starts Saturday
The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities [BOPU] is reminding city residents that the normal city watering schedule takes effect on Saturday, May 1.
Get our free mobile app
Under that schedule:
- '"From May 1 to September 1 watering lawns between 10 AM to 5 PM is prohibited.
- Customers may water lawns and grass up to three days per week.
- Wasting water, such as allowing water to run down the street, is prohibited.
- Gardens and flowers may be watered any day before 10 AM or after 5 PM.
- To establish new sod or seed customers must obtain a watering permit and amend soils. Visit www.cheyennebopu.org/Your-Water/Water-Conservation/New-Sod-or-Seed-Permit for the free permit.
As a reminder, washing vehicles is permitted any time, any day, as long as customers use an automatic shut-off nozzle on hoses or utilize buckets of water. Washing hard surfaces, such as sidewalks, parking lots or driveways with a hose is prohibited except when needed for safety, health or construction related reasons."
According to the release, the BOPU will continue to watch snowpack and/or reservoir levels, and changes in the watering schedule are possible if it's an unusually dry summer.
Frontier Days FLASHBACK: Nickelback Rocks In The Rain