Cheyenne Summer Watering Schedule Starts Saturday

The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities [BOPU] is reminding city residents that the normal city watering schedule takes effect on Saturday, May 1.

Under that schedule:

'"From May 1 to September 1 watering lawns between 10 AM to 5 PM is prohibited.

Customers may water lawns and grass up to three days per week.

Wasting water, such as allowing water to run down the street, is prohibited.

Gardens and flowers may be watered any day before 10 AM or after 5 PM.

To establish new sod or seed customers must obtain a watering permit and amend soils. Visit www.cheyennebopu.org/Your-Water/Water-Conservation/New-Sod-or-Seed-Permit for the free permit.

As a reminder, washing vehicles is permitted any time, any day, as long as customers use an automatic shut-off nozzle on hoses or utilize buckets of water. Washing hard surfaces, such as sidewalks, parking lots or driveways with a hose is prohibited except when needed for safety, health or construction related reasons."

According to the release, the BOPU will continue to watch snowpack and/or reservoir levels, and changes in the watering schedule are possible if it's an unusually dry summer.