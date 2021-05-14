Cheyenne Day Of Giving 2021 Today At Lions Park

The 2021 Cheyenne Day of Giving is today at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park in Cheyenne.

For people that want to give, they can load donations into their cars, pull up to the community house, and deliver the donations to the volunteers. Donations will then be distributed to those in need in our community. There will also be an on-site Vitalant blood drive.

Day of Giving is a long-time Cheyenne event. Founder Greta Morrow, a retired teacher, says she started the event after surviving cancer many years ago as a way to meet the needs of a wide range of Cheyenne charitable.

Donations of non-perishable food, clothing items such as socks and underwear, used eyeglasses, and cash, are among the items being collected.