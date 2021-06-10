Performances by the bands ''Saint Nomad" and ''Wildermiss'' will highlight the Superday 2021 event, according to a city of Cheyenne.

The release describes the bands this way:

''This summer, the Community Recreation & Events Department is pushing the boundaries and bringing some of the best up-and-coming artists to this year’s Superday celebration.

Get our free mobile app

MORE: UW Athletics 'Summer Bash' Coming to Cheyenne June 26

Beginning at 12:00 p.m., Saint Nomad, an alt-pop band of brothers who grew up on the road, performing more than 150 shows annually for a decade, is hitting the stage! Shortly after their performance, Superday’s headliner, Wildermiss, will rock out from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. In just a few short years, this incredible band has built up a fiercely loyal following. Wildermiss pulls people in with the palpable passion of its performances, which more than measure up to the magnetism of its music.''

Superday 2021 is being presented by the City of Cheyenne and presenting sponsor Hollyfrontier Renewables. Superday is a long-time Cheyenne tradition, which features free events and heralds the arrival of the summer season in southeast Wyoming.

Some of the other events this year include:

youth sports demos/skills activities presented by City Recreation volunteer coaches, Cheyenne Tae Kwon Do, Cheyenne Soccer Club, Cheyenne Lacrosse Club, 307 Wrestling, South High School Cheerleaders, Cheyenne Gymnastics, University of Wyoming athletes, and more! We are taking registrations for an adult grass volleyball tournament, Fun 5K Walk/Run, Tour de Prairie (25, 50, 75, 100-mile bike ride), and a chalk art festival. There will be food vendors, entertainment, water sports, community vendors, train rides, inflatables, a kid zone, gasoline alley, touch-a-truck, bubble machine, and much more!

Superday will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the south end of Lions Park on June 26. Organizers say the event will be spread out to respect social distancing.

Scenes from Cheyenne Super Day 2018