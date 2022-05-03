Cheyenne Superday 2022 Will Happen On June 25 In Lions Park

Cheyenne's annual Superday celebration is about six weeks away, coming up on June 25 in Lions Park.

Right now vendors are being sought for the annual event, according to a release from the City of Cheyenne.

The deadline for applying to be a vendor is May 31, and vendor registration forms are available online.

Here is the vendor booth information, according to the release:

Vendor Booth Information:

15’x15’ space - Nonprofit, Crafts, Small Business, or Direct Sales: $100

15'x15’ space - Commercial Business: $160

Electricity: $40 (no generators allowed)

Late Fee: $50 (if postmarked after May 31st

Superday is a long-time Cheyenne tradition, celebrating the upcoming month of July as National Parks and Recreation Month. In the words of the release, the event is

''hosted by the City of Cheyenne Community Recreation & Events (CRE) Department to promote greater awareness of the value and availability of local recreation and leisure activities. The event will bring youth sports and program demonstrations, an adult grass volleyball tournament, a cornhole tournament, Fun 5K Walk/Run, Tour de Prairie, food vendors, entertainment, water sports, chalk art festival, community vendors, inflatables, kid zone, gasoline alley, touch-a-truck, bubble machine, and much more!"

This year will mark the 40th year for Cheyenne Superday. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event will run from 10 am until 4 pm in south Lions Park. Further details and a schedule of events will be published by the city once they are finalized.

Historically, many Superday events have included such things as musical performances, magic shows, games for kids, and similar family-oriented activities. Many of the attractions have been free over the years, although food booths and other vendor products have not been.

