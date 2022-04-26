Chris Janson, Cole Swindell Lead the Lineup for 2022 CMA Fest’s Ascend Amphitheater Shows

More performers have been added to the 2022 CMA Fest bill. Chris Janson and Cole Swindell lead a diverse roster of acts who will take the stage at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater across two nights during the festival.

Janson will headline on Friday (June 10), during a show that also features Mitchell Tenpenny, Lanco, bluegrass-leaning five-piece Boy Named Banjo and singer-songwriter Peyton Porter.

On Saturday night (June 11), Shy Carter will host an evening presented entirely by Warner Music Nashville. Carter's performing, too, as are Ingrid Andress, Randall King, Tyler Braden and the headlining act, Swindell. Both the Friday and Saturday night festivities kick off at 7 PM.

The Ascend Amphitheater performs join a previously announced lineup of country stars playing the festival at a venue across the Cumberland River, Nissan Stadium. Those acts include Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce and several others.

This year's CMA Fest will also feature four daytime stages located throughout downtown Nashville: The Chevy Riverfront Stage, the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park and the Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza. Those lineups will spotlight everyone from rising acts like Kassi Ashton and Kat + Alex to country favorites like Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen and Hardy.

Additional performers and special Fan Fair X activities are expected to be announced in the weeks leading up to CMA Fest. Four day passes and single night tickets for the Nissan Stadium shows are on sale now, and ticket sales for the Ascend Amphitheater events begin this Friday (Apr. 29.) This year, for the first time, fans can purchase standing room only pit access for the Ascend shows. Lawn and reserved seating is also available for these shows.

The 2022 CMA Fest will take place June 9-12 in Nashville.