Did you know that Wyoming is home to over 700 species of bees? The buzzing bugs are responsible for helping many of the flowers and plants of Wyoming grow. This weekend, Laramie is going to the bees (literally!)

The Bee Jubilee

As May arrives, the scents and sounds of Spring are in full swing. One of the first signs that Spring is here to stay in Wyoming is the arrival of the bees. With sixty-degree days on the horizon (finally), there's no doubt that we'll see humming bees hopping from flower to flower soon.

In honor of the warmer weather and the humming bees, the University of Wyoming's Biodiversity Institute has put together a hive of activities for Laramie residents to enjoy on May 1st at their Bee Jubilee.

Bee Jubilee Events

The Bee Jubilee opens with a film screening of My Garden of a Thousand Bees, a PBS documentary that takes you from Wyoming to the gardens of England, where you'll get a glimpse of the secret world of bees.

After the film screening, U.W. students will host a Bee Q&A to answer all your bee-related questions, from honey bee behavior to best pollinator flowers.

The Jubilee will also include learning stations and take-home crafts for the kids. The whole family can enjoy bee-themed activities and leave with a bundle of seeds, pollinator journals, and instructions to create a bee-friendly garden at home.

Bee Jubilee Details

Where: The University of Wyoming Berry Center (10th and Lewis Streets, Laramie, WY)

The University of Wyoming Berry Center (10th and Lewis Streets, Laramie, WY) When: May 1st from 1-3:30 p.m.

May 1st from 1-3:30 p.m. Cost: Free to the public.

For more information about the Bee Jubilee or the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Lab, click here.