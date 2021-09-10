Chris Janson Goes Shopping, Gives His Guitar to an Aspiring Singer [Watch]

Facebook

Country star Chris Janson ran a quick errand at the grocery store and left one guitar lighter. The singer met a hard-working grandmother, heard about her granddaughter's musical aspirations and knew what he had to do.

The special moment, shared by Janson's wife, Kelly Lynn Janson, gave the grandmother a reason to smile, and will give viewers the same. "It’s so sweet I had to share,” Kelly Lynn writes on Facebook.

Per his wife, Janson was picking up some outdoor plants at the grocery store and was being helped by the employee in the video when a fan recognized the "Buy You a Boat" singer. That interaction prompted the employee, whose name is not given, to share that her granddaughter is an aspiring singer.

"It instantly touched my husband’s heart,” Kelly Lynn writes, and so, Janson took action: Per Kelly Lynn, he called his production manager, Jason Bittinger, and asked him to bring one of Janson's guitars to the store.

"This is straight off my tour bus," Janson explains when Bittinger makes the delivery. He walks the woman through some basics of the guitar — how to tune it, where to plug it in — as she remains mostly speechless.

Musically speaking, Janson recently released a new song, "Hey Mom." His most recent album is 2019's Real Friends.

Top Country Songs of 2021, Ranked

You'll find much more than just the Top 10 Country Songs of 2021 on this list.

Our team has sourced fans to create 10 superlatives for this mid-year version of the year-end songs list. Best Country Tearjerker? Best Country Baby-Maker? Best Country Breakup Song of 2021? Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Chris Bandi and more help make up this portion of the Top Country Songs list, while hitmakers like Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town lead the 10 best songs portion.

Did your favorite song of 2021 make this list? To be considered, the song must have been released in 2021 or have actively charted for a portion of the year (see "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"). New artists including Lainey Wilson, Breland and Triston Marez crack the Top 10. Let us know your favorite song of 2021 at Twitter or email, at staff@tasteofcountry.com.
Filed Under: Chris Janson
Categories: Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top