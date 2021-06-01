Colorado Boy Killed in Crash, Mother Charged with DUI

A car accident in Colorado turned tragic on Saturday, May 29th, as a young boy, unfortunately, passed away in it.

The incident occurred on Interstate 76 near Brighton, Colorado, where a woman was transporting two of her children, in addition to a man who has yet to be identified when she lost control of the vehicle.

The woman, 27-year-old Karena Cecil was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and has been charged with DUI. This will be her third charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Her 10-year-old son who passed away in the crash has been identified as Gavin Cecil, a third-grader at Southeast Elementary School.

Cecil was allegedly traveling east when she lost control of the vehicle, rolled into the median, and ended up in the westbound lanes. The man and Cecil's other child suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Following the deadly crash, Karena Cecil is now being charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, careless driving, child abuse, driving without a license, habitual traffic offender, and no proof of insurance.

Cecil's record dates back to January of 2015, and over the years has been charged with DUI, habitual traffic offender, driving after revocation of license, driving without insurance, vehicular eluding, and second-degree kidnapping.

Counselors at Gavin's school, along with the school district's response team and their therapy dog, Apollo, will be providing support to friends and family of Gavin on Thursday. Gavin's family members have also set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

[CBS Denver]