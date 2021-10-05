Colorado Resident Arrested in Laramie
On Friday, October 3, shortly before 8:00 pm, the Laramie Police Department was dispatched to the 1300-block of N Railroad for the report of a burglary to a business.
After the officers’ investigations, 41-year-old Colorado resident, Jesus Carrillo-Posado, was arrested and charged with Burglary. Burglary is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten years, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars, or both.
At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
