Colorado Resident Arrested in Laramie

On Friday, October 3, shortly before 8:00 pm, the Laramie Police Department was dispatched to the 1300-block of N Railroad for the report of a burglary to a business.

After the officers’ investigations, 41-year-old Colorado resident, Jesus Carrillo-Posado, was arrested and charged with Burglary. Burglary is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten years, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars, or both.

Photo from the Laramie Police Department

At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.