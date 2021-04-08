Colorado’s Water World Announces Reopening

Summer 2021 in Colorado is shaping up to be a good one - as COVID restrictions continue to loosen across the state, many businesses that were forced to close their doors at the beginning of the pandemic are preparing to reopen once again.

Colorado's Water World is the latest to announce that they'll be reopening next month after being closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the water park's official Facebook page, Water World will open for the season on Saturday, May 29, 2021, as it has traditionally for the Memorial Day weekend following approval from county and local health officials.

“We are excited to open and grateful that our plan was reviewed and approved as written, yet we know there will likely be adjustments as it is actually put into practice, because, as always, the safety of our guests will eclipse all other considerations,” said park spokesperson Joann Cortéz.

Water World will have reduced attendance capacity, enhanced COVID cleaning and operational protocols; as per information on Water World's website regarding the 2021 season, visitors of the park ages 10 and above will be required to wear a mask in the following areas:

During park arrival and exit.

Any time you are indoors which includes visiting restrooms, merchandise locations or when purchasing or picking up food.

Anytime you cannot maintain 6 feet from those outside your arrival group.

Additionally, guests will be encouraged to practice social distancing from those not in their arrival group and in all aspects of their visit; social distancing markers will aid in guidance of proper distances throughout all guest experiences.

Water World announced that any ticket with an expiration date in 2020 has been automatically extended for use in the 2021 season.

Learn more about Water World's plans for operation this summer at WaterWorldColorado.com