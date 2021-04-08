Who Is Jimmie Allen? 5 Things You Need to Know

Jimmie Allen's journey to his current position as the 2021 ACM New Male Artist of the Year has been far from easy -- but, as he sings in tracks such as "Underdogs," off of his self-titled EP, he has never given up. Allen has come a long way in country music since his lowest point in Nashville, when he lived in his car because he couldn't afford to pay rent.

A South Delaware native, Allen's music draws from traditional country, rock, R&B and an all-important groove that Allen listens for in every song he considers recording. However, he also tells The Boot about some surprising musical influences that listeners may not realize play into his sound.

Read on to learn about Allen's experience with Christian rock growing up, and more facts about the rising star:

