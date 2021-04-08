Gillette’s Maddie Eskew Continues to Lead Pole Bending in Rodeo

The Wyoming rodeo season is moving along and Torrington played host to a two-day event over the weekend. This rodeo was originally scheduled for Laramie but was moved due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In the pole bending, the star of the show this season has been Maddie Eskew of Gillette. She concluded the fall season ranked #1 in the state and maintained that ranking with a 2nd place effort in the first session in Torrington and a 1st place effort in the second session.

She ran times of 20.261 in session #1 and 19.840 in session #2. She's on pace to qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo that will be in Lincoln, Nebraska later on this summer. The Campbell County High School student plans on continuing her rodeo career at Gillette College in the fall.

