Kane Brown’s Blessed & Free Tour Coming to Denver

Kane Brown has announced that he will be going out on the road in 2021 for his Blessed & Free Tour. Kane Brown's tour will also feature special guests Jordan David and Restless Road.

Credit: AEG

Kane Brown's tour stop in Colorado will be at Ball Arena in Denver on October 10. Tickets to the Blessed and Free Tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. through KaneBrownMusic.com.

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The presale tickets will be at KaneBrownMusic.com with the password: WORSHIPYOU

Kane Brown performed at New Country 99.1's New From Nashville concert series in December of 2017. Take a look back at the show:

