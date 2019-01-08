It doesn't have to be country to be country. Here are 11 big country music hits that are actually covers of songs originally recorded by pop, rock or older country stars.

Reba McEntire has done it. Garth Brooks has done it multiple times. More recently you'll find hitmakers like Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean releasing songs that were previously recorded by others. Dolly Parton, Dwight Yoakam and Blake Shelton are three more stars who've reimagined older hits.

The 10 songs in the above video are the lesser-known, less obvious cover songs. Most longtime fans know that Travis Tritt's "Take It Easy" is an Eagles cover, Alan Jackson's "Summertime Blues" was a pop-rock hit in the late '50s (Jackson has multiple covers in his catalogue) and the Dixie Chicks' "Landslide" first belonged to Fleetwood Mac.

But did you know "Fancy" was fancy before McEntire's dramatic recreation of it, or that Shelton's most country of country hits was recorded first by at least two country legends?

Covering songs has become taboo in country circles these days, with the biggest stars choosing instead to record original material. That certainly wasn't the case in the '70s, '80s and '90s! Should Luke Bryan decide to cover Waylon Jennings one day, well, you're sure to find out about it on Taste of Country.

11 Country Covers That Became Even Bigger Hits Reba McEntire, Hit songs for Blake Shelton Chris Stapleton and Florida Georgia Line were hits for other artists first. In many cases, country singers covered a rock or pop song and then raced up the charts. Here is a list of 11 songs you may have thought were originals, but each is a cover song. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes