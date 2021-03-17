Couple in Laramie Recreates Giant Garfield Snow Sculpture

So what do you do when you get dumped on by a historic snowstorm? One couple in Laramie decided to recreate a giant Garfield snow sculpture. Seems like a viable option. And now the giant Garfield snow sculpture is going viral on social media.

Jenny and Max Hayden decided to make the most of the crazy snowstorm that buried southeast Wyoming over the past weekend and make an absolute masterpiece out of it.

Jenny Hayden got the idea from her parents gigantic Garfield sculpture that was created back in 1985. She told Wyoming News Now that recreating the sculpture would be a fun way to start a new tradition. They also noted that the coloring of the giant Garfield sculpture took about two hours. Jenny made a statement regarding the giant snow sculpture of the cartoon cat:

Max and I made our first Garfield today, obviously with the snowstorm. Snowstorms like this don’t happen very often where you have enough snow to make a Garfield so I thought if we could make one now and then make one when we have kids, maybe they could carry on the tradition that would be super fun because it is not something you see very often.

With as much snow as we received over the weekend, you wonder if they would be opposed to making an Odie or a Nermal. That might take quite a while longer.

One thing's for sure, you can tell the Haydens certainly made the most of the situation presented by the snowstorm. Their sculpting game is definitely on point. But with a Garfield that size, you have to wonder, just how much lasagna you would have to make to hold him over?