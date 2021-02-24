COVID Bandit Hits Denver Restaurant, Leaves $6,800 Tip for Staff

This past January, a man generously tipped the entire staff at an Estes Park bakery $200 for each employee. This week, another restaurant in Denver was the recipient of a generous tipper.

The receipt at Guard and Grace, located at 1801 California Street in Denver, shows the person's name only as the COVID Bandit. The tipping allocation was the same amount as the Estes Park bakery, coming to around $200 per employee. In the previous story, the man was only identified as David.

It seems that the person known as David has taken on an alter ego and is now going by the COVID Bandit when dining at Colorado Restaurants. The man even went as far as putting in a reservation to Guard and Grace as the COVID Bandit. The tip left at Denver's Guard and Grace totaled $6,800 for the 34 employees at the restaurant.

I am no handwriting expert by any means, but both of the receipts look identical. Take a look for yourself.

Guard and Grace's receipt signed by the COVID Bandit:

Who the heck is this COVID BANDIT??!! Whoever this person is ..., thank you so much for your act of kindness and your... Posted by Troy Guard on Saturday, February 20, 2021

Notchtop Bakery in Estes Park:

Thank you “Covid Bandit” for you generous gift to our staff. You gift has touched many lives. Posted by Notchtop Bakery & Cafe on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Even though we do not know who this mysterious COVID Bandit is, we do know one thing: He is making lives a lot brighter recently.

