Cowgirl Soccer Opens Its Season With a Tie on the Road

The 2019 soccer season began Thursday in El Paso, TX for the Wyoming Cowgirls. They played to a 2-2 draw against the UTEP Miners.

Wyoming (0-0-1) had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 but settled for a tie after 110 minutes of soccer.

Freshman Jamie Tatum scored the first goal of her career and this season in the 23rd minute. UTEP answered right back in the next minute. It was 1-1 at halftime.

In the second half, the Cowgirls got a goal from sophomore Indianna Asimus on a free kick in the 76th minute for a 2-1 advantage. The Miners responded four minutes later and tied it at 2-2.

Both teams had opportunities in overtime, but neither found the back of the net.

Asimus and Tatum had three shots on goal for UW. Keeper Hannah Lee saved four shots.

The Cowgirls return to action Sunday at New Mexico State. The match against the Aggies in Las Cruces, NM is at noon.