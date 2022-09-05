[LIST] It’s Craft Fair Season! Check Out Cheyenne’s Fall Craft Shows
There is nothing like shopping at craft shows in Autumn. The vendors pull out all the stops - you'll find everything from delicious baked goods to Christmas presents (hey, it's never too early to start Christmas shopping. But I draw the line at putting up Christmas decor before Thanksgiving.)
Cheyenne sees its fair share of autumnal craft shows and vendor fairs. This year is no exception! So far, there are over a half dozen craft shows happening around the Magic City of the Plains and the surrounding area. And, don't worry, we'll keep this list updated as more come up! Let's check them out:
Shop Into Fall
An indoor event featuring small businesses and craft vendors.
- When: September 9-11, 2022, from 6 p.m.
- Where: Frontier Mall (1400 Dell Range Blvd.)
- Details: Click here.
Heirlooms & Blooms Market Event
Shop artisans, baked goods, and more in the beautiful scenery of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.
- When: September 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Cheyenne Botanic Gardens (710 S. Lions Park Dr.)
- Details: Click here.
Celebrate Autumn Craft & Non-Profit Fair
Presented by the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum and Grace for Two Brothers.
- When: October 1, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Event Center at Archer (3801 Archer Parkway)
- Details: Click here.
Afflerbach Elementary Craft & Vendor Show
Shop local vendors with proceeds benefitting the Afflerbach PTO.
- When: October 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Afflerbach Elementary (400 W. Wallick Rd.)
- Details: Click here.
Anderson Elementary Craft Show
- When: October 29, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Anderson Elementary (320 W. 23rd St.)
- Details: Click here.
Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale
- When: October 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Harvest Time Church (320 W. 23 St.)
- Details: Click here.
Spooky Season Craft and Vendor Sale
- When: October 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Burns Town Hall (327 S Main St, Burns, WY)
- Details: Click here.
Archer Complex Craft and Vendor Show
- When: November 12, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Archer Complex (3801 Archer Parkway)
- Details: Click here.
Did we miss any craft shows? Let us know in the app; we'll be happy to add it in.