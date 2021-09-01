Cross country teams ready for Wyoming Invite

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming Cross Country teams will head to Cheyenne, Wyo., to host and race in their first meet of the fall 2021 season on Friday Sept. 3.

The Cowgirls and Cowboys are slated to race at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively on a course that runs around the Little America golf course. Joining Wyoming at the meet will be the University of Colorado, Colorado State, Colorado School of Mines, Northern Colorado and Western Colorado.

The Colorado Buffaloes come in with a pair of nationally ranked squads with the women slated in the first USTFCCCA poll of the season at No. 8 and the men at No. 12 while Colorado State boasts the 27th ranked women.

In addition, the men from the Colorado School of Mines are the raging Division Two NCAA Cross Country Champions.

“We’re really looking forward to the season and getting back to running cross country in the fall,” said UW head cross country coach Scott Dahlberg. He continued, “After seeing the teams practice these past couple weeks you can tell they put in a good summer and have come back in a good place. A lot of young athletes have made big jumps and we’re looking forward to seeing that in a race. Though we have some true freshmen running really well, they will run unattached at this first meet to give us more time and help make decisions about who will run in uniform this season. For a smaller "rust buster" race at the beginning of the year it will be a good test and highly competitive with very good DI and DII teams.”

The Cowboys and Cowgirls are both coming off a shortened spring season in which they raced three times and both notched sixth place finishes at the Mountain West Championships. The Cowboys will return 12 from last year’s squad with eight newcomers while the Cowgirls return 17 and have nine newcomers.

Wyoming last competed at the Little America course back on Sept. 6, 2019 with the men taking first in that event and the women taking third. Fans can follow along with the races at https://www.rapidresultslive. com/2021/Wyoming/index.htm

