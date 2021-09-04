2021 Wyoming Invite wrapped up for Cowboys, Cowgirls

CHEYENNE -- The Wyoming cross country teams kicked off the 2021 season at the Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne with the Wyoming Invite. The Cowboys ran to a second-place finish with 51 points while the Cowgirls placed fifth with 146 points.

“We saw a lot of encouraging things this weekend. The team is putting in good work that points towards later in the and this is a race we can build on in the next few weeks heading into Griak," UW head cross country coach Scott Dahlberg said. “We had some young athletes compete very well and some upperclassmen run significantly faster than they did the last time we were on this course which are all things we are excited about. Seth did an awesome job trusting himself and running tough today.”

Redshirt Sophomore Seth Bruxvoort opened his season strong leading the Cowboys and finishing second overall with a time of 15:00.00. Senior Oisin O’Gailin also finished in the top ten coming in at tenth with a final time of 15:20.3. Senior Jerald Taylor finished just behind O’Gailin in 12th clocking a time of 15:24.4. Sophomores Gus McIntyre and Trevor Stephen rounded out the top five for the Cowboys finishing 14th and 21st respectively.

The Cowgirls were led by the duo of Senior Katelyn Mitchem and Sophomore Abigail Whitman who finished 24th and 26th with times of 18:20.2 and 18:25.6 respectively. Senior Addi Iken finished in 34th posting a time of 18:36.9. Sophomore Mady Willlis and Senior Michelle Renner finished within seconds of each other coming in at 42nd and 43rd respectively.

The Wyoming Cross Country Squads will return to action on Friday, Sept. 24th when they travel to St. Paul, Minnesota for the Griak Invitational

Wyoming Invite

September 3-4, 2021

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Little America Golf Course

Cowboy Results

Team

Colorado State – 22 points

Wyoming – 51 points

Western Colorado – 58 points

UNA- Western Colorado -118 points

Northern Colorado – 143 points

Individual Results

2. Seth Bruxvoort, 15:00.0

10. Oisin O’Gailin, 15:20.3

12. Jerald Taylor, 15:24.4

14. Gus McIntyre, 15:27.5

21. Stephen Trevor, 15:46.4

22. Mason Norman, 15:49.1

23. Josh Rodgers, 15:49.5

Cowgirls Results

Team

Colorado State – 32 points

2. Colorado – 24 points

UNA-Colorado - 106 Points

Colorado Mines – 115 points

Wyoming – 146 points

UNA-Wyoming – 154 points

Western Colorado – 199 points

UNA-Western Colorado – 220 points

Northern Colorado – 245 Points

Individual Results

24. Katelyn Mitchem, 18:20.2

26. Abigail Whitman, 18:25.6

34. Addi Iken, 18:36.9

42. Mady Willis, 19:12.8

43. Michelle Renner, 19:16.3

49. Kaylee Kearse, 19:30.4

51. McKenzi Davison, 19:33.6

Stay up to date with Wyoming Cross Country and Track & Field by following @wyo_track on Twitter.

