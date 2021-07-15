Dan + Shay's fourth studio album will arrive in August. The duo announced the record on Thursday evening (July 15), sharing its title track, "Good Things."

The song "Good Things" is reminiscent of the pop-rock band Fun, with layered vocals and an extremely poppy, even EDM-esque chorus: "When it's late at night and you're still wide awake / If you're with your friends or you're lonely / When you hear somebody start to stay my name / Oh, when you think of me, I hope you think good things," Shay Mooney sings, wishing an ex well.

Dan Smyers co-wrote "Good Things" with Ross Copperman, Jason Evigan and Ashley Gorley. He and Evigan co-produced the song.

"Good Things" is the first of 12 songs on the album of the same name. On Instagram, Smyers and Mooney tell fans they "have never been more excited for anything in our entire lives."

"We poured every bit of our hearts into this project," they add. "Can't wait for it to be yours so soon."

In addition to "Good Things," Dan + Shay's new album contains three hit sings: the multi-platinum, award-winning "10,000 Hours" — a collaboration with Justin Bieber; the platinum-certified "I Should Probably Go to Bed;" and the pair's current single, "Glad You Exist." The latter song is currently in the Top 10 at country radio.

Dan + Shay's co-writers for Good Things include pop singers Shawn Mendes and Julia Michaels, Old Dominion member Brad Tursi and more; intriguingly, Bill Withers — presumably the soul and R&B legend — earns a co-writing credit on "Lying." Smyers produced the whole album, with occasional assistance from Evigan, Scott Hendricks and Jordan Reynolds.

Dan + Shay released their last album, a self-titled effort, in June of 2018. The platinum-certified project includes the multi-platinum singles "All to Myself," Speechless" and "Tequila," the latter two of which earned several awards nominations. Both songs won the pair Best Country Duo / Group Performance Grammys trophies, while "Tequila" won both Single and Song of the Year at the ACM Awards.

Good Things is due out on Aug. 13 and available to pre-order and pre-save now. Full album details are below.

Dan + Shay, Good Things Tracklist:

1. "Good Things" (Dan Smyers, Ross Copperman, Jason Evigan Ashley Gorley) ^

2. "Steal My Love" (Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Reynolds)

3. "You" (Dan Smyers, Dave Barnes, Jordan Reynolds) *

4. "Body Language" (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes, Jordan Reynolds) *

5. "Give in to You" (Dan Smyers, Julia Michaels, Jordan Reynolds) +

6. "Irresponsible" (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Julia Michaels, Jordan Reynolds) *

7. "Lying" (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds, Bill Withers)

8. "One Direction" (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds)

9. "Let Me Get Over Her" (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Kyle Fishman, Jordan Schmidt, Brad Tursi) *

10. "Glad You Exist" (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ryan Lewis, Tayla Parx, Jordan Reynolds)

11. "10,000 Hours" (with Justin Bieber) (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd)

12. "I Should Probably Go to Bed" (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Sean Douglas, Jason Evigan)

All songs produced by Dan Smyers

* with Scott Hendricks

^ with Jason Evigan

+ with Jordan Reynolds

More New Albums Coming in 2021: