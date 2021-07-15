UW Plans New School of Computing

The University of Wyoming has begun planning for a new School of Computing, following action by the UW Board of Trustees Wednesday.

Recently, the board approved the UW administration’s notice of intent to develop the new academic unit, which would infuse computation, and digital and data science across the university for the benefit of students, faculty, and staff.

The School of Computing is part of a proposed transformation of UW’s academic programs to propel new and ongoing initiatives and to deal with budget cuts.

As envisioned, the School of Computing would be the focal point of computing leadership and activity at UW.