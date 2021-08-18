Poll: Should Wyoming Counties Consider Face Mask Mandates?

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department recently urged residents to wear face masks while indoors due to a surging COVID-19 infection rate.

Laramie County School District#1 is expected to announce a decision on Friday on whether face masks will be required for the upcoming school year. Meanwhile, the University of Wyoming is requiring indoor face mask use through at least Sept. 20. The COVID vaccination rate in Wyoming at last report was at 37.2 percent and was much lower in some areas.

The National Park Service has also announced a face mask requirement at all park service buildings and in crowded outdoor areas, That includes, of course, both Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks in Wyoming.

Governor Mark Gordon said on Monday that he will not impose statewide mandates. But that does not preclude local mandates of the type that were imposed earlier in the pandemic in some Wyoming counties. Many counties across the nation have such mandates in place.

So should Wyoming counties consider such mandates? Take our poll and give us your opinion. (Don't see the pool? Cast your vote HERE)

