Car Gets Too Close to Bison in Yellowstone and Pays the Price

In defense of the driver, I'm not sure what else they could have done. However, they ended up getting too close to a bison in Yellowstone National Park and now they'll have something to explain to the insurance adjuster.

This brand new video share was just dropped on YouTube with some necessary backstory of what went down even before they captured video:

This large bison was standing still in the middle of the road, so cars stopped in both directions with plenty of room between them and the bison. Along comes another bison from the valley, up to the road, much closer to car. The larger bison then decides to walk over to the smaller (yet still large) bison. That's when this happened. Just think if he really put all his force into the ram. Luckily no one was hurt, not even the bison.

The car ended up stopping too close to the bison and the big animal took that as a challenge and then bam.

My family has had bison cross in front of us numerous times when we visited Yellowstone. You can try to allow them enough room, but sometimes circumstances just happen. The Colorado car probably could have hung back a little further, but I probably would have ended up getting pounded if I were in that situation, too.

It's another live and learn moment out of Yellowstone as wildlife often reminds us this is their part of the country and the rest of us are just visitors.

