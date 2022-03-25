Wyoming Wildlife Area Entrance Closed for Road Work

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced yesterday that there is a temporary road closure at the Rawhide Wildlife Habitat Management Area.

Get our free mobile app

This closure is due to the installation of a culvert on t the property's south road, which is located off Highway 156.

This work will not take very long, with the expected reopening date being March 28

Anyone hoping to access this property can use the north or west access roads.

Rawhide WHMA is located two miles south of Lingle and eight miles northwest of Torrington on the North Platte River. It is open year-round for a multitude of outdoor activities, including fishing, hunting, trapping, hiking, and camping.