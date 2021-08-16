Wyoming Food Truck Set To Get Saucy In National Wing Contest

If you're really good at what you do and want a measuring stick for how good you are, as Woody Harrelson's character in "Zombieland" said, "You've got to go to the tippy top". It looks like a local Southeast Wyoming food truck is looking to do that. If you live in Cheyenne or Laramie, there's a good chance you've seen Double Dubs green food truck parked about in either town, serving some amazing wings. Double Dubs is looking to prove that they, not only have the best wings in Wyoming, they have the best wings, period.

Coming up Labor Day weekend, the folks from Double Dubs will take their talents to the Wing Mecca of the whole dang world, Buffalo New York. The National Buffalo Wing Festival September 4th and 5th.



If you've not had wings from Double Dubs, they're easily my favorite place to get wings in the Cowboy State. You'll see them parked outside of breweries and department stores in their military green food truck. I've had them several times outside of Freedom's Edge or Black Tooth, and have never been disappointed. The truck has a distinctive smell of wings cooking that makes you float in the air toward the truck, like Yogi Bear to a picnic basket.

I have a pretty good amount of faith in the Double Dub's wings, so I have a feeling they won't have any issues bringing home the gold, or the sauce? Either way, good luck! Show them what Wyoming has that everyone else in the country is missing!

