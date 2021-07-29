Disneyland and Disney World to Require Masks Indoors Again

With Covid cases rising once again in many parts of the country, and the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention revising its guidance for mask-wearing, both of Disney’s American theme parks will once again require guests to wear masks indoors at all times. The new rules go into effect at both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida on Friday, July 30.

Here was the statement released on Wednesday by Disney Parks:

We are adapting our health and safety guidelines based on guidance from health and government officials, and will require Cast Members and Guests ages 2 and up, to wear face coverings in all indoor locations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort,

If you go to the Disneyland or Disney World websites there are now warnings and descriptions about how the rules apply and will be enforced. Masks are required “for all Guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status” and “includes upon entering and throughout all attractions.” (Face coverings will still be optional in outdoor areas.) The Disneyland website also notes “The State of California strongly recommends that all Guests be fully vaccinated or receive a negative Covid-19 test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort.”

The CDC revised its masking guidelines earlier this week due to the surge in Covid cases this month, fueled by the spread of the more transmissible delta variant. While Disney World reopened to the public with stringent masking and social distancing policies last summer, Disneyland only reopened to the public in late April of 2021.

