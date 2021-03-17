Cheyenne-Based Meteorologist Don Day Says Clogged Storm Drains Pose Flooding Threat

Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr, says that while the overall flooding threat in southeast Wyoming is not as severe as some may think, clogged storm drains could lead to neighborhood flooding.

Townsquare Media of Cheyenne on Wednesday asked Day via social media about the flooding threat posed by the large amounts of snow dumped on the region by a record-setting winter storm over the weekend. Here is his response:

''The biggest concern are storm drains being blocked by snow and ice, so street flooding and ice dams on people’s gutters and downspouts are the issue, not widespread flooding (as some are implying). We will see not much today but will see more melting Thursday to Saturday with sun and 40s and 50s. We don’t see a huge warmup so it won’t be a rapid melt, in fact, all the snow cover will keep temperatures down.''

Day went on to say that while the threat of widespread flooding is not especially high, neighborhood flooding caused by clogged storm drains is a concern.

Day is the founder and president of Dayweather Inc. in Cheyenne.