Don Hollingshead Running For Laramie County Sheriff

A long-time member of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office says he will be a candidate to lead that agency in the 2022 elections.

Captain Don Hollingshead posted the following statement on the ''Don Hollingshead For Laramie County Sheriff" Facebook page:

''Hey Laramie County, this is the first of many posts to come as we embark on this election journey. I welcome you to stop by this page as it grows throughout this next year and see what we are doing and where we will be at.

As we kick this campaign off, I would like to take this opportunity to let you know why I want to be your Sheriff.

I have a deep love of this county as I was born and raised here. Choosing Laramie County to build my law enforcement career and raise a family. I want to take my 26 years of Law Enforcement experience with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and put it to use to lead the agency into its next chapter.

Using all that I have learned over the years, holding leadership positions in both the Patrol and Detention divisions, I am the only candidate who has the overall knowledge and experience to successfully lead the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department as we look toward the future.

I would be honored to have your vote at the ballot box for the Primary Election, August 16th, 2022 and General Election, November 8th, 2022

My name is Don Hollingshead and I am running for Laramie County Sheriff."

Hollingshead confirmed via Facebook on Monday morning that he is indeed running for sheriff. His announcement came just hours after current Sheriff Danny Glick announced that he will retire at the end of his current term, which runs through 2022.

Both Glick and Hollingshead are Republicans.