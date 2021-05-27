For the second consecutive year, Douglas High School senior and University of Wyoming signee Allyson Fertig has been tabbed as the Gatorade Wyoming Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 2020-21.

In its 36th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company announced the honor on Thursday via release to the media.

Fertig averaged 22.6 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 4.5 blocked shots per game during her senior season. She shot 71 percent from the field. In 24 games played, Fertig recorded 17 double-doubles and one triple-double against Buffalo.

The 6-4 senior helped the Bearcats to their third straight Class 3A state championship and a 24-0 overall record in the 2020-21 season. Douglas missed an opportunity for a fourth state title during Fertig’s career when the 2020 Class 3A & 4A state basketball tournament was canceled due to the virus. She led the Bearcats to an amazing overall record of 101-2 in four years.

Fertig is a four-time first-team all-state and all-conference selection at Douglas High School. She concluded her high school career with 1,854 points, 1,198 rebounds, and 452 blocked shots. Those rank eighth, third, and third in state history, respectively. Fertig is the state’s all-time leader in career field goals made with 830.

In the release from The Gatorade Company, Fertig’s head coach at Douglas High School, Cody Helenbolt, said her influence on a game throughout her career was incredible.

“Allyson is a game-changing player whose statistics do not always show the impact that she has on the game. Opponents double- and triple-team her and attempt to play physical with her, and she continues to work hard and refuses to let opponents take her out of the game.”

Fertig has a weighted 4.26 GPA in school. She is an award-winning artist and has volunteered locally as a youth basketball and volleyball coach.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. It distinguishes Fertig as Wyoming’s best high school girls’ basketball player. She is a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced early next month.

Two-time winner Fertig joins recent winners Rylee Hladky of Campbell County High School (2018-2019), McKinley Bradshaw of Lyman (2017-18), and Kalina Smith from Campbell County High School (2016-17), among the state’s list of previous winners of this award.

According to the release, as a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Fertig has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. She is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization she chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.

Information from a press release from The Gatorade Company was used in this story.