2021 Wyoming-Montana Girls Basketball All-Star Game [VIDEO]

The Wyoming girls all-star basketball team looking to break a 7 game losing streak to Montana in their long-running series. On Friday night at the Golden Dome in Sheridan, Wyoming had their chance to tie at the end of regulation but that possession resulted in a turnover. Montana prevailed 55-52 in that contest and they were led in scoring by Allyson Fertig of Douglas with 15 and Gabby Drube of Thunder Basin had 13. The return game in Billings wasn't very enjoyable from the Wyoming point of view as they lost to Montana 71-39. Fertig had 11 for Wyoming and her Douglas teammate Kamdynn Townsend had 8.

We have some of the highlights from Friday's game in Sheridan so take a look!