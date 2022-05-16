It's pretty unique that downtown Cheyenne has a nice variety of breweries in the area. Unfortunately, one of the local breweries is closing its doors. However, as one will be leaving, another one will enter into that very location.

Danielmark's Brewery and Tap Room recently announced that they will be leaving the Cheyenne area. They posted today on their Facebook page that today they are closing their doors while they also acknowledged the incoming brewery that will be taking up its residence. Danielmark's said in their post:

Today we officially close down, we would like to thank our patrons and the Cheyenne Community. Thanks to our amazing staff and brewer. We will keep this page as Daniel will continue to homebrew and who knows opens another one in FL. Good luck and we can't see what happens with Blue Raven Brewery. Cheers, Paul, Daniel, Beth and Kim

Blue Raven Brewery will be taking over their location in downtown Cheyenne. And from the looks of it, they're ready to take the reigns and run with it.

Some noticeable work is happening on the insides of the building as they transition but there is a note posted near the front door of the building that says when the spot opens back up as Blue Raven Brewery.

According to the note, May 24th is the day when Blue Raven Brewery will open its doors back up.

If you happen to visit Blue Raven Brewery's Facebook page, they list the types of rotating and seasonal beers they will have 'On Tap' and 'Off Tap'.

While it's unfortunate that we have to say goodbye to the good people from Danielmark's, we can all welcome in Blue Raven Brewery as the downtown Cheyenne area will surely get acquainted with them very soon! For both, all we can say is Cheers!

