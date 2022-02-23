Ah, Laramie. Home to the Pokes, scenic views of the Snowies, and, believe it or not, some amazing breweries. Around these parts, Laramie citizens have over a dozen fantastic businesses to visit for a glass of refreshing beer.

I don't know about you, but there's definitely something better about enjoying a locally crafted beverage. It shakes up the monotony of the same old drinks and restaurants you find at national chains.

And in Laramie, it's not hard to find those unique local pubs, breweries, and bars shaking up the dining and drink scenes. Each of Laramie's craft brewing establishments has its own spin on classic beverages, plus an ambiance all its own. You won't get bored visiting these beloved local businesses, and you'll love trying their menu offerings!

So, if you are looking for somewhere to go in town to break out of your week-day boredom, or if you're tired of the same old chain restaurant routine, check out these amazing breweries throughout Laramie.

Get our free mobile app