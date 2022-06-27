Northern Colorado Brewery Announces Rebrand with a Fitting Name

Attention beer connoisseurs! A brewery over in northern Colorado decided to rebrand and given their new name, it couldn't be more fitting for their business model.

Brix Brew & Tap, located in Greeley, Colorado, took to social media to announce their new rebranded name on Monday (June 27th). The new name of Brix Brew & Tap is TightKnit Brewing Company.

On their Instagram, TightKnit brewing said within their post:

The TightKnit Brewing Company name was derived from the way we strive to operate as a business. We have a tight knit group of staff that is more like family than coworkers . We believe we have formed a tight knit relationship with our customers. And lastly, we want to be a supportive community member that is integral and tight knit with the city of Greeley, Evans, NOCO and the local programs that make our community such a great place to live.

The spot for TightKnit Brewing Company is located at the same spot where Brix Brew & Tap was in downtown Greeley, which is 813 8th Street.

As mentioned in their Instagram post, their same beer brands that their patrons are familiar will not be changed. They even hope to break out some 'exciting new ones' as well. In case you're new to TightKnit's selection (formerly that of Brix Brew & Tap), my personal favorite is the Mango IPA, 'Mother May I?' With a beer name like that, it almost sounds too good not to try.

They've also updated their website to coincide with the rebrand as well. For those that aren't beer drinkers, they also have wine, cocktails, gluten free & non-alcoholic options as well as a pretty extensive food menu you can check out at the link here.

