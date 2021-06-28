Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest To Return For 2021

Finally! After the announcement of Fridays on the Plaza returning, there was one more domino I needed to fall to feel like normal life is back in the Capital City. It was announced last week that the Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest will be back and better than ever this year. The return of beer or bier, and fun is returning Saturday, September 18th.



Not only is it going to be an awesome time, coming up in September, the folks behind Oktoberfest also have made some pretty sweet graphics.

Get our free mobile app

Details are pretty tight-lipped at the moment, but we know we'll get to enjoy beer and probably some great German fare(hopefully tons of pretzels). Here's what their Facebook Group has to say.

The Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing is returning for 2021! Save the date, Saturday September 18th, and stay tuned for more details as they are available!

So, like I said. Tight-lipped. But, hey, they broke our hearts last year (unintentionally and not their fault, thanks, COVID) when they had to put the post out that they wouldn't have the festival. They instead had to do a virtual party, like most conventions and festivals last year. I think I've had enough of those to last a lifetime, so I'm already thinking about my wardrobe for September. I already have one from a few years ago, but, maybe I'll step up my game for 2021.

No matter how you look at it, 2021 is shaping up to be our year. It's like we're cramming two years worth of awesome into it and I'm not mad about it.