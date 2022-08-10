Prost! Black Tooth Brewing In Cheyenne Announces Oktoberfest Date

Ok, this is not a drill, Black Tooth has announced their annual Oktoberfest!

If you've missed out on the last two Oktoberfest celebrations at Black Tooth in the past couple of years, it's the best party of the year. They go all out, they have tons of activities, oh and BEER. Yes, Black Tooth has one of my favorite Oktoberfest brews and they will be pouring easy.

When is Black Tooth Brewing's Oktoberfest In Cheyenne?

Black Tooth's Oktoberfest is going to be held Saturday, September 24th. It's going to be held at their taproom in Cheyenne, where they'll have the streets blocked off for a huge celebration. The party will start at Noon and run until 11 PM, so make sure that your lederhosen are proper party pants and you pace yourself.

It's looking like they're adding more fun this year with stein-hoisting competitions, stein relay competitions, and a keg holding competition. They do have prizes for this.

They'll also have food trucks to help keep your munchies at bay while you're enjoying a stein of beer or a boot. Which, you have to have a stein or a boot! The steins this year are going to be 25 bucks with a couple of fills and 18 for the boots with a couple of fills.

If you're feeling extra festive, this is the same day as the Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest, so you could split time between both if you wanted to. Either way, it's going to be a really fun, late September day in Cheyenne.

Prost!

