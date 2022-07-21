The new boys’ basketball coach at Laramie High School is Drew Evans. He was officially hired last month.

Evans has been an assistant in the program for the past two years. Now, he takes over a program that hasn’t made the Class 4A boys basketball state tournament since 2016.

KOWB’s David Settle had a chance to visit with Evans recently about taking over the program, what shape he thinks it’s in, what the process was like, and putting his stamp on things.

In a release from ACSD No. 1, Laramie High School Athletics Director Ron Wagner issued the following statement on the hiring.

“It is with excitement that we announce the hiring of Mr. Drew Evans as the next Head Boys Basketball Coach at Laramie High School. We are excited to see what Coach Evans and his staff will be able to do for the present and future of Plainsmen Basketball.”

Evans has been an assistant coach in Henderson, NV, and Glenrock, WY. He was one of the two freshmen coaches during the 2020-21 season before serving as the junior varsity coach in the 2021-22 season.

The Plainsmen return two starters and 11 lettermen from last season’s squad that went 11-11. That includes one returning all-state player in Mahlon Morris.

Evans replaces Jim Shaffer, who left to take the head coaching job at Cheyenne Central High School. Shaffer was 32-32 in his tenure with the Plainsmen but had zero state tournament appearances.