BREAKING: Laramie Boys Basketball at Cheyenne East Canceled

The Laramie boys' basketball game at Cheyenne East was called off in the middle of JV action on Wednesday at Storey Gym in Cheyenne.

An announcement was made at the venue, "that due to COVID issues within the Laramie boys' basketball program, the games were being canceled." All parties were asked to leave the facility.

The Laramie boys' program will now be in quarantine for the next two weeks.

They join the girls' program at LHS that went into quarantine on Tuesday.

Neither team can practice or play during the quarantine. This also means that conference quadrant games against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne South are postponed.

All three will be rescheduled, but that information has not been determined at this time.

