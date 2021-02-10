Plainsmen Push Past South, While Laramie Girls Lose

Despite a slow start, the Laramie Plainsmen won their first conference quadrant game over the South Bison, 72-55, on Tuesday night in Cheyenne.

Sophomore Jaedyn Brown scored a career-high 26 points, which led four Plainsmen in double figures. Mahlon Morris scored 14 points, while Garrett Dodd and Trey Enzi added 10 points apiece.

Head coach Jim Shaffer felt his team started slow but turned it on over the last three quarters.

“(In the) second quarter, we pressed a little bit and tried to speed up the game. Fortunately, it forced a few turnovers, and they missed some layups and a lot of jump shots. We were able to get out in transition and get things going offensively.”

Laramie trailed 13-12 at the end of the first quarter. They opened the second on a 10-0 run, which made it 23-13. It 30-20 at halftime.

The Plainsmen pushed their advantage to 20 in the third quarter and again in the fourth, as they were never threatened in the second half.

Shaffer was pleased with the offensive balance.

“Jae and Mah have been kind of our primary guys, and we’ve been trying to come up with some other ways to score, and it was good to get some other guys involved and get more guys in double figures.”

Laramie shot 57 percent from the field and held the Bison to 37 percent shooting.

The Plainsmen improved to 9-2 on the season and 1-0 in the Southeast Quadrant.

Next up, LHS goes to Casper to play the Kelly Walsh Trojans for the second time this season. Tip-off on Friday is at 7 p.m. Laramie beat the Trojans at home on Jan. 8, 62-61, in overtime.

Laramie Lady Plainsmen

The Laramie girls struggled offensively for three quarters and dropped their fourth straight game with a 55-43 defeat at South on Tuesday night.

The Bison jumped to a 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. They led by 14 points at halftime and pushed the lead to 25 points in the second half.

Kylee Cox and Kayla Vasquez scored 10 points each to pace the LHS girls.

Laramie head coach Nick Darling was unavailable after the game for comment.

They fell to 5-6 this season and 0-1 in Southeast Quadrant action.

The Lady Plainsmen will rematch against the Trojans on Friday in Casper. Kelly Walsh won the game in Laramie last month, 56-55, on Jan. 8. The girls' game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

KOWB will have live coverage on Friday starting at 5 p.m. David Settle will call the games. You can listen on the radio (AM1290), the KOWB app, online, and through smart speakers.