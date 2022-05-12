1:44 P.M. UPDATE:

WYDOT says the crash has been cleared.

Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne and Interstate 25 between the Colorado state line and Cheyenne remain closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Eastbound Interstate 80 is currently blocked at milepost 319 just east of Laramie due to a crash, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

WYDOT says traffic is being diverted onto the shoulder, and drivers should expect delays.

As of 1:01 p.m., Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne and Interstate 25 between the Colorado state line and Cheyenne were closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.