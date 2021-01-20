Eileen’s Colossal Cookies is in Cheyenne This Friday

If you have ever found yourself in Fort Collins while needing a fix for your sweet tooth or sugary fix, then there's a chance you might have dropped into Eileen's Colossal Cookies. And if you have dropped in, you know you'll want to drop by when they're in Cheyenne this Friday.

This Friday, January 22nd, Eileen's Cookies will be setting up shop in Cheyenne from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. between Murdoch's and Sportsman Warehouse parking lot. You can get a pre-order in by calling 970-266-9151.

Of course, if you haven't been there, you can check out what they have to offer on their menu at eileensfortcollins.com. They have several cookie options they sell by the dozen including 'Frosted Dozen', 'Sprinkled Dozen', and 'Dozen Decorated'. They have lots of options for purchasing cookies by the dozen is what I'm getting at.

If you've ever been there or even been to their Facebook page, then you know their decorated cookies are pretty immaculate. And you get them in size 12-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch. Those are also available for pre-order for this coming Friday event as well.

Be sure to come and check them out this Friday when they're in Cheyenne. You'll be hooked! And if you can't come this Friday, just make the trip to Fort Collins and visit Eileen's Colossal Cookies at 2614 Timberline Rd, Suite 107. It's well worth the trip!

