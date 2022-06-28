Mary’s Mountain Cookies in Laramie Showcases Brand New Mural

It has been just over two months that the Laramie location for Mary's Mountain Cookies has been open but it is definitely getting caught up to speed with its impressive Cowboy State-themed decor on the inside. The new look of its new case in their lobby couldn't be more fitting.

Mary's Mountain Cookies in Laramie took to social media to show off their fantastic new mural that you will see displayed on their front counter/case at their local at 2427 E. Grand Ave, Unit B. On their Facebook and Instragram pages, they displayed a new mural with a post that reads:

We are SO excited to show off our new case mural! The same amazing artist who did our case mural in Cheyenne, Curtis Holcomb created this beautiful piece to showcase Laramie, the University of Wyoming, and of course our store! We are incredibly proud of this centerpiece of our store and can’t wait for you to come in and see if for yourself!! Thank you Curtis!!

Have a look at the fantastic work from Curtis Holcomb and be sure to scroll on the Instagram pic on the side arrow to check out both...

The new mural(s) give a perfect look to the most recently opened location of Mary's Mountain Cookies.

Mary's Mountain Cookies is also on the list of several vendors for this year's Wyoming Food Vendor Festival as part of the Laramie Jubilee Days Family Fun Night, which happens this year on Wednesday, July 6th at the Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building. To find all the details for that event and the list of all your favorite food vendors from that festival, check out the link here. And definitely be sure to grab something from Mary's Mountain Cookies in Laramie while you're at it!

