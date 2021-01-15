Valentine’s Day Cookie Drive Set for FE Warren Airmen

The 4th Annual Valentine's Day Cookie Drive is happening in February to show appreciation for the young airmen living in the dorms at FE Warren Air Force Base. You can show your appreciation by contributing cookies from your favorite bakery, or they can also be homemade.

In hopes of sharing cookies with all the airmen on the base, it's being encouraged to gather 650 dozen or more than 7,500 individual cookies for the event. According to ShortGo, all types of cookies are welcome, and those wanting to contribute may feel free to get as creative as they would like with their cookie designs.

The cookie drive is being organized jointly by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, the Warren Spouses Club, and the Women's Civic League of Cheyenne.

It is asked that cookies are dropped off at Blue Credit Federal Union or Burns Insurance on Wednesday, February 10th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at the Chapel Activity Center at FE Warren AFB between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 11th. The cookies must be delivered in disposable containers as the containers being used will not be returned. The cookies do not have to be individually wrapped.

On Thursday, February 11th, volunteers are need to assemble plates of cookies for the cookie drive from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

For those wishing to sign up, you can do by clicking the link provided here. For anyone wanting more information, please email Carolyn Ritschard of the Chamber's Military Affairs Committee at ritschard@yahoo.com.

