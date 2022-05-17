Given the fact that there are only so many of us in the Cowboy State, it's always important to show of your Wyoming pride when you can. And especially for all University of Cowboys fans, there's never a wrong way to show off your school pride. So how about one more way, like learning how to make 'Cowboy Cookies'.

Local TikToker and UW alum B. Dylan Hollis who has amassed 8.2 million followers on the social media platform made a video showing exactly how to make 'Cowboy Cookies' (from 1965). In his video, he even sports a University of Wyoming Alumi sweatshirt fittingly enough. So in case you're looking for ways to show your school spirit or if you just want a new cookie recipe, please pay attention!

Can we please have some of those now?! Not only do those look amazing, but now you know how to make Cowboy Cookies. But in case you weren't able to keep up with the recipe, let's go ahead and list it:

1 cup of coconut

1 cup of pecans

2 cups of rolled oats

Place those on a cookie sheet tray and place in the oven for 8 minutes at 350 degrees .

. Next, in a glass bowl : 1 cup of butter

: 1 cup of butter 1 cup of brown sugar

1 cup of sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla

2 eggs

Then Mix those ingredients

Add 2 cups of flour

1 teaspoon of baking soda

Then Mix those in .

. Add in the toasted oats that you grab from the oven .

. Then add 2 cups of chocolate chips

Then Mix all of that before placing as individuals for each cookie on cookie sheet tray. Bake in oven for 11 minutes at 350 degrees.

They'll probably look something like this when they're done.

And there it is, now you know how to make Cowboy Cookies to show your UW school spirit. You could always bring them to your next tailgate party because you can never have enough cookies to snack on at a tailgate party. Have fun baking, Wyoming!

