Eric Church has been tapped to perform the National Anthem at the 2021 Super Bowl. He'll be joined by Jazmine Sullivan to do the honors.

Church and Sullivan's performance was announced on Tuesday (Jan. 19); per the Seattle Times, it's being arranged and produced by Adam Blackstone, an Emmy-nominated musical director. Sullivan is a Grammy-nominated, BET Award-winning R&B star known for singles including "Bust Your Windows," "Let It Burn" and "Lost One."

Church and Sullivan join halftime performer the Weeknd and Grammy winner H.E.R., who will sing "America the Beautiful," in the performance lineup for Super Bowl LV. Deaf rapper Warren "WAWA" Snipe will accompany both H.E.R. and Church and Sullivan to perform "America the Beautiful" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" in American Sign Language.

Church is the first country artist since Luke Bryan to perform at the Super Bowl. Bryan sang the National Anthem for the big NFL event in 2017.

Super Bowl LV is set to air live from Tampa, Fla.'s Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7 on CBS. A kick-off show will begin at 6PM ET, with the game itself kicking off at 6:30PM ET. Which two teams will be playing that night has yet to be decided: On Sunday (Jan. 24), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Green Bay Packers for the NFC Championship, and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship.

Church fans are currently awaiting a new album from the country star. He's been teasing new music since early 2020, after spending about a month in the mountains of North Carolina to record.