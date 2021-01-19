Karen Gillan Confirms ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Role

Guardians of the Galaxy actress Karen Gillan has confirmed that her character Nebula will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. Rumors of Gillan’s involvement in the Taika Waititi-directed movie swirled around the internet as soon as she touched down in Sydney, Australia, where the rest of the cast has been quarantining. Some, including franchise stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, have been isolated for months.

After Gillan posted a picture to social media, fans quickly began speculating about Gillan’s hair. Many believed it to be a wig since Nebula is bald. Gillan then posted an Instagram story in which she cleared up the assumption. “I’m not, this is the REAL DEAL. This is my hair,” she shared. “I cut it the other day in preparation for Nebula, so that we don't have to get so much hair into the bald cap because I have so much hair, it’s unbelievable. It’s just so thick.”

While Gillan didn’t completely shave her head for Nebula like she’s done in the past, at least now we know that Nebula will be in Thor: Love and Thunder. Gillan is joined by Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer. The Guardians crew will be featured alongside the Marvel movie’s main cast, which consists of Hemsworth, Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022.